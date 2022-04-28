A more than 214.68-acre tract in north Temple was among those properties approved for rezoning last week, despite some concerns.
The Temple City Council approved the second reading of the tract’s rezoning at last week’s meeting in a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Susan Long voting against it. The tract is expected to mostly include single family homes, with 10% set aside for multifamily homes and another 10% designated for attached single family homes.
Long said she voted against the measure after Troy Independent School District Superintendent Neil Jeter emailed the city about his opposition.
Jeter said he was opposed to the multifamily and attached single family portions of the zoning, which would be higher density than normal single family homes.
“I have a real conundrum here because we know how hard it is for every community that is growing to have the infrastructure to meet the needs of every new student,” Long said. “So his remarks are potentially very viable. I am really up in the air because I would hate to approve something that is perfectly viable under other circumstances, but dump this on a neighboring school district.”
The proposed development would be located at 1700 Moores Mill Road, just north of Temple’s industrial park.
Land for the development was annexed into the city earlier this year on Jan. 20.
Councilwoman Jessica Walker said that, while she knew the development would add stress to the district, it was just a reality of the growth seen locally.
“I think every development that comes through is putting pressure on a school district, this is just what happens,” Walker said. “We are seeing that in both Temple and Belton (school districts) right now with the bonds that they are trying to pass in order to accommodate the influx of people coming in.”
At the meeting, the Council unanimously approved the first reading of another rezoning at 1930 N. Pea Ridge Drive.
The 5.58-acre tract will go from agricultural uses to multifamily residential. City officials said the developer, Josh Welch, plans on building a variety of townhomes, duplexes and quadplexes on the property.
The property will have a cap of 12 dwelling units per acre, and include amenities such as a private park near the project’s detention pond.
“The applicant is proposing adding some amenities, such as a swing set or a playground, around the detention pond so it has some park features,” Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for Temple, said.
The second reading of the rezoning is expected to take place at 5 p.m. during the May 5 City Council meeting in City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Welch said construction of the project would be gradual due to current market conditions.
“We are not going to build the whole thing at once,” Welch said. “We are going to build a few units at a time and get those occupied, then continue going through the project.”