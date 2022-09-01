Construction of up to 270 apartment units in West Temple received a green light Thursday despite neighborhood opposition.
A request by developers of the project to remove some restrictions on the property received unanimous approval by the City Council on Thursday. The changes, which primarily removed a requirement on residents to be at least 55 years old, had been protested previously by neighbors in nearby subdivisions.
The 14.5-acre tract is located just east of the First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave.
Council member Wendell Williams, who represents West Temple, did add in a requirement to the agreement for a traffic study to be conducted and followed by the developer.
Dylan Moore, who had started a petition to oppose the rezoning, spoke against the request at its first reading on Aug. 18.
“The landowners and builders said that they would do what they could to accommodate us and be good neighbors, but they don’t live there,” Moore said. “Although I appreciate the gesture, it doesn’t change the fact that there is going to be apartments in my neighborhood. At the end of the day, that is not what my neighbors and me want.”
One of the key issues residents who spoke out against the changes to the apartment complex was the increase of traffic along nearby roads.
This concern was one of the reasons Council members put in place the requirement for a traffic impact study to be completed. Officials said the study would look at how the apartments would impact local roads, such as Tanglehead Drive and Sanders Farm Road, and require the developer to put in place any needed traffic calming measures.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said improvements to Tanglehead and Sanders Farm would be completed ahead of the new complex.
“We got confirmation that in February both of those roads would be improved,” Chandler said. “So it is happening and it is moving along.”
City officials said opposition from neighbors bordering the project required the item to have a separate vote on Thursday’s agenda.
The opposition, which included more than 20% of nearby properties, meant that the City Council needed a super majority vote of at least four of its five members to pass the changes. The unanimous vote by the Council on both readings met that requirement.
Jimbo Cotton, with the apartment’s developer McAllister & Associates, defended the project at its first reading and emphasized that his company has tried to work with people living near the development.
To help ease some concerns of residents, Cotton said the company moved structures away from nearby homes and distanced those buildings that would be taller than two stories.
“We’ve tried to design this whole project for the residents and citizens of Temple, the ones who are here currently and the ones who are coming.”