BELTON — The city of Belton was allocated up to about $1.2 million in funding from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
The Belton Council — in a unanimous decision Tuesday — approved a contract for the Central Texas Council of Governments to administer the city’s funding from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“While it’s $1.2 million, the first 20 percent is available immediately and we can draw that down and use that,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “If we happen to use all of that in the eligible categories, we can draw down the other 80 percent.”
Bob van Til, the city’s grants and special projects coordinator, said the funds — part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund — can be used on expenses that are related to the COVID-19 pandemic, not in the current budget and were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.
The funds have another stipulation, van Til said.
“They’ve broken it down in a 75-25 ratio where 75 percent of the allocation must be used for medical expenses, public health expenses and payroll employees who are substantially dedicated to mitigating this public emergency,” he said, adding the remaining quarter can be spent on recovery activities, such as assistance to businesses and acquiring personal protective equipment.
Belton plans to use its funds to partner with medical clinics; reimburse some payroll expenses; recoup the cost of teleconferencing equipment; install hand-free, hand-washing stations at parks; deep cleaning city buildings; supplement food delivery and assistance for residents; provide business assistance; and homeowner housing assistance.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management, the state agency responsible for administering the state’s allocation from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, already approved those items, according to a staff memo.
Councilman John Holmes suggested another way to use some of the funds: Partner with the Belton Independent School District to expand internet access in the community.
“I know that’s a big, big issue,” the former Belton ISD trustee said.
Anna Barge, a special projects coordinator for the Central Texas Council of Governments’ emergency services department, said the state was asked about that idea and it did not like it. However, she said public hotspots might be more acceptable.
“I would hope that we would look at our library and if there is any opportunity to expand that internet access into the parking lot. I am worried about the kids having access,” Holmes said, pointing out the school district is working on that issue. “Any public place where we can have that (would be great).”