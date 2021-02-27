The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division will offer a two-part series of project management courses this spring.
Project Management for Information Technology: Part 1 will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from March 22 to May 12, according to a news release.
The course will meet virtually 6-7:30 p.m. and will focus on the fundamentals of creating a strong project management plan. Topics covered will include proper ways to gather requirements, identify stakeholders, create a project charter and build out a plan based on the Project Management Institute’s Project Management Body of Knowledge guidelines, the release said.
Project Management for Information Technology: Part 2 will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays from May 17 to July 7. The course will meet virtually 6-7:30 p.m. and will focus on the project management lifecycle. Topics covered will include how to execute, monitor, control and close a project based on the Project Management Institute’s Project Management Body of Knowledge guidelines. The course also will focus on the leadership aspect of project management and interpersonal skills needed to engage with multiple stakeholders and lead a project to a successful closure, according to the release.
The courses are $589 each. Financial assistance for both courses may be available for residents who need to train for a new career because they have been impacted by COVID-19.
For additional information or to register, write bce@templejc.edu or call 254-298-8625.