Meet Temple and the Temple Chamber of Commerce will celebrate National Manufacturing Day at 11 a.m. today Friday with a job fair at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, 201 W. Ave. A in Temple.
Amanda Carlson, the Temple Economic Development Corp.’s director of marketing and communications, said National Manufacturing Day aims to highlight modern manufacturing careers while dispelling any myths related to the industry.
That goal is essential to many local establishments, as there are nearly 130 manufacturing companies in Temple, according to the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
“These companies support nearly 6,600 jobs locally and drive the growing manufacturing industry, with industry employment up 28 percent between 2010 and 2020,” Carlson said in a news release.
Despite ongoing efforts to bring new manufacturers into the area, she emphasized how it is still vital to provide support for and recognize the community’s existing manufacturers.
“The Temple workforce is supported by technically skilled veterans from nearby Fort Hood, robust Career and Technical Education Manufacturing Pathways at area high schools and graduates from STEM-focused training or degree programs from eight regional higher education institutions,” Carlson said.
Whitney Theriot, the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s vice president, said there is an-ever increasing demand for these skilled workers.
“With a booming manufacturing industry, there is increased demand for a skilled workforce,” Theriot said. “We do have existing pipelines in place to grow talent, to tap into transitioning soldiers, and (National Manufacturing Day) is a way we can help connect the dots to career opportunities locally.”
Carlson agreed and is hopeful that Friday’s job fair will inspire a new generation of manufacturers in Temple.
Those interested in attending the job fair — which will include nine participating employers — can sign up online at bit.ly/3uutjig.