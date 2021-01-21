A seat on the Temple City Council’s dais will be empty for the coming weeks as Council member Susan Long recovers from a fractured hip.
Long missed both Council meetings in January and likely will miss the first one scheduled in February.
Because of that, the City Council voted 4-0 Thursday to approve a leave of absence for Long. The Council retroactively started Long’s leave on Jan. 1, according to the city. The item was on the Council’s consent agenda, a list of items considered routine.
“In accordance with the Temple City Charter, a Councilmember forfeits her office of a Councilmember fails to attend three consecutive regular Council meetings without first being excused by the Council,” City Manager Brynn Myers wrote in a staff report.
The leave of absence will end whenever Long’s doctors give the go-ahead for her to return to work, the city said.
“I’m not gone forever. I just can’t walk enough and, more than not being able to walk, I can’t sit for any length of time,” Long told the Telegram. “It’s almost impossible for me to get to Council at this point.”
Long, 74, considered attending the meetings virtually — a more frequent occurrence across local governments in Bell County — but decided against it because of her medication. By the evening, she said is heavily medicated.
“I’m not going to be at Council at least for this one (meeting) and probably the next one,” Long said. “I’m hoping after the next two, I can drag myself there.”
Long fractured her hip on Dec. 23 after tripping over a pile of items that had been taken out of her home’s mechanical room so a leak could be fixed.
The Council member said she had an operation on Christmas Eve and spent a week at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. She later spent about two weeks at Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 23621 SE HK Dodgen Loop.
Long jokingly pointed out that she had toured the rehabilitation facility shortly before it opened during the summer of 2019.
Long, a former Temple school board member, represents District 3, which covers South Temple. She was first elected in 2017 and is in the middle of her second term on Temple’s five-person decision-making body.