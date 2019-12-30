Professionals and advocates involved in developing affordable housing for at-risk populations will meet next week to discuss the ins and outs of growing the availability of safe and reasonably priced accommodations.
The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UT Health is collaborating with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to convene 11 housing summits across Texas.
The Central Texas Housing Summit will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“We’ll be looking at the complexities of the housing needs in our area,” said George Losoya, director of Central Texas Council of Governments Housing Division.
It’s a twofold approach, Losoya said: Bringing in partners that deal with housing and then consider how the community supports people staying in their homes successfully, particularly those with mental health issues, those who are homeless and the community support that sustains these individuals.
“We’re trying to bring all of the partners, work smarter and go after available funding initiatives,” he said.
The housing summits are funded by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, Money Follows the Person Program. The overarching goal of the regional summits is to assist local communities in expanding the availability and accessibility of affordable housing, enhancing tenancy support services, and identifying innovative regional solutions to address existing gaps and barriers to housing for medically vulnerable populations, such as the seriously mentally ill, veterans, and aging and disabled populations experiencing barriers to housing.
The regional summits will provide an opportunity for the state to learn about regional challenges and support initiatives in the Central Texas region.
Nancy Glover has been instrumental in coordinating the summit and inviting the right people to the table, Losoya said.
“Losoya is great and building bridges and relationships and helping people see past their immediate goals,” said Kerry Fillip, director of Area Agency on Aging.
Dr. Andrejs Avots-Avotins will be the keynote speaker and will talk about the medical side of housing issues.
It takes about three years to get an initiative off the ground, Losoya said.
“If you are not planning from the start the initiatives won’t happen,” he said.
Everybody is speaking a different language, and at the end of the day, the developer needs to make money, Losoya said. For us, metrics need to be met and how are those metrics defined.
“Readmissions are costing hospitals because these people don’t have a stable home,” he said. “All of these are factors. The county is paying for people in jail, who shouldn’t be there.”
The Central Texas Housing Summit is a free event open to all professionals and advocates of affordable housing who are interested in understanding the needs for Central Texas and in expanding the availability and accessibility of affordable housing.
Sponsors of the Central Texas Housing Summit are Baylor Scott & White Temple; Central Texas Council of Governments; city of Temple; Central Counties Services; Central Texas Homeless Coalition; and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors
To learn about the summit and to register, visit https://med.uth.edu/psychiatry/patient-services/central-texas-housing-summit-temple/. Space for the event is limited.