Temple-based McLane Co. launched a virtual trade show to connect with retailers and promote its new private label items.
The company’s National Trade Show, held Wednesday and Thursday, featured live chats with suppliers, webinars and a virtual tour of products the company sells as well as instructional videos and presentations.
This year’s trade show theme was “Virtual Experience, Real World Profits.”
“Despite the pandemic, we have continued to innovate and create value-added products and services that support the needs of our current and prospective customers,” Keith Ross, senior vice president of corporate merchandising, said in a news release.
Teresa Voelter, director of private label, presented the company’s CVP brand offerings. CVP, McLane’s private label brand, includes general merchandise, grocery products and health and beauty products.
Matt Stroud, McLane Co.’s customer technology business analyst, provided attendees with an update on advancements of the company’s technology offerings.
Nik Modi, managing director of RBC Capital Markets, was the keynote speaker.
McLane Kitchen, the company’s food service-at-retail solution, debuted two new offerings during the show: Javaperks, a new coffee program that includes access to custom graphics for retailers, and Central Eats, a new hot foods program, the release said.
Central Eats allows access to high-quality, pre-packaged breakfast, lunch and dinner items available for sale as a refrigerated or heated, ready-to-eat offerings. Retailers may use the Central Eats brand developed exclusively for this program, or they may choose to custom label the products, the release said.