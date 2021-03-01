BELTON — After six months of filling the position, the interim was taken off the title as Matthew Dutton was named Bell County Elections Administrator on Monday morning.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the appointment of Dutton, who was previously approved by the county elections commission. Dutton took over the position in September 2020 after the previous administrator Melinda Luedecke left in August.
Dutton filled the position in the interim and ran the 2020 election before the commission started its official search for a permanent replacement in December.
County Judge David Blackburn, who is also on the election commission, said Dutton was chosen out of the three finalists for the job.
“I appreciate your service to date, and your service going forward,” Blackburn said to Dutton.
Dutton’s salary will be set at $65,160, more than Ludecke’s $59,340 at the time of her departure. The county said this change was due to the update of salaries due to a study and the raising of the positions pay when looking at other comparable counties.
Dutton said he will have worked 10 years for the department this coming September, working his way up from a clerk.
While Dutton, the son of a teacher, said he originally hoped to follow his mother’s footsteps, he ended up loving his job at the county. He said he views his job, which is sometimes difficult, as another form of teaching on top of helping run elections.
“I was going to try and explore possibly being a teacher but I really started working for the elections office … before the elections administrator position was created and quickly fell in love with that role. I still get to educate people, and fill that need in me to provide that service. It is a lot of fun and it is also a lot of heart ache but I think overall it is worth it.”
Dutton said that his job now is to get the county ready for the upcoming May elections for municipal races, and make sure the county is prepared for the growth over the coming years.