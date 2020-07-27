Three tracts in South Temple may soon be ready to see development after the initial approval of rezoning requests by the city earlier this month.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the first reading of three rezoning requests at the July 16 meeting. If approved on second reading, the three requests would rezone more than 165.5 acres from mostly agricultural zoning to single-family residential, multi-family residential and general retail.
Most of the land being rezoned has recently been annexed to the city over the past year, with most of it planned to become single family housing.
“The growth that we’re seeing in the southern part of the city is exciting and encouraging,” city spokesman Cody Weems said. “The number of homes and businesses coming to the area is evidence of the city’s diverse economy and its reputation as a business-friendly and family-friendly community.”
The first — and largest — of the three tracts is located east of Hartrick Bluff Road, about a mile south of where the road intersects with FM 93.
The tract, more than 143.9 acres, will be rezoned for mostly single family homes while allowing 15 percent of the total acreage for multiple family development and 10 percent for general retail. This would mean more than 107.9 acres would be for single family, more than 21.5 acres for multiple family and more than 14.3 acres for general retail.
Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple, said many residents expressed concern to her about the amount of traffic the multiple-family portion of the development would add.
“As a Council member representing this area I get two major phone calls, traffic and drainage,” Long said. “I have had multiple phone calls from people who live in the general vicinity urging this to stay single family. The view of many residents is that Hartrick Bluff (Road) doesn’t lend itself to general retail or multiple family developments.”
The other two tracts, both owned separately, are located in Southeast Temple west of State Highway 95 and south of Barnhardt Road. Both tracts will border a proposed extension of Blackland Road.
Short Term Lending GP, which owns about 1.4 acres in the area, asked to be rezoned from single family uses to general retail use in preparation of future business interests when the road expansion is complete.
The last tract approved for rezoning was for more than 20.1 acres, being separated into both retail and residential uses.
Of the land being rezoned, more than 4.2 acres of it will be used for single family homes, 10.7 acres for general retail and the remaining 5.1 acres will be for planned development general retail. The planned development portion of the land is being considered for a future self-storage facility.
While the Council did approve the first read of this rezoning, it did add a condition for a site plan for the storage facility to return to the Council before it is approved.
Long said this move was to make sure that the facility would fit in with the surrounding community.
“We have a history in this community of disagreeing with self-storage (facilities),” Long said. “My goal here is just to make certain that it is visibly attractive. That is obviously subjective, I understand that completely, but we like to do what we can.”