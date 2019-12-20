The last puzzle piece is now in place for West Temple’s new water tower, following months of delays to the start of its construction.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the funding for the purchase of land in the western part of the city Thursday to house a new water tower. The purchase of the land came after the city moved the site of the water tower when residents of Northcliffe subdivision objected to the site.
This new water tower, the Bird Creek Elevated Storage Tank, will be able to hold 1 million gallons of water and will help provide a stable water supply and water pressure for West Temple as the area grows.
The city spent $141,000 between the cost of the land and the closing costs to purchase the .997-acre site. This new site is located northwest of the intersection between West Adams Avenue and Morgan’s Point Road.
In addition to the money for the land, the city and the land’s owner also agreed on transferring ownership of the former Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank site to the owner of the new site. This transfer, that will follow the completion of the new tower and the demolition of the former tower, will hand over .23-acres of land.
Construction of the new tower has tenatively been scheduled to start in spring 2020, with construction time spanning one year.