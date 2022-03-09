Five months after taking a job as Temple’s interim public relations coordinator, Kiara Nowlin is now taking on more responsibility.
Nowlin was named the city’s new communications and public relations manager following the hiring of two new public information officers.
The two new faces include Alex Gibbs, a former KWTX-TV reporter, and Nohely Mendoza Mackowiak, a former reporter for KWKT-TV. Gibbs is to serve as the public relations specialist for city matters while Mackowiak will represent Temple’s public safety departments.
Heather Bates, director for marketing and communications for the city, said the new hires are important for the city to communicate with residents.
“The public relation division’s efforts are vital to continuing the communication and conversation between the city of Temple and the community we serve, so we are incredibly excited about the new additions to our team,” Bates said. “Nohely and Alex both bring knowledge and experience that will make them valuable assets to our organization.”
Nowlin has only been in her position since October when she replaced outgoing public information officer Cody Weems, who now works at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Prior to becoming the city spokeswoman, Nowlin worked in the city’s parks and recreation department.
Born in Southern California, Nowlin came to Texas to attend Baylor University as a student athlete on the school’s acrobatics and tumbling team. She later received her master’s degree in business administration from California Lutheran University.
After graduating, Nowlin worked as a marketing and public relations consultant for the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging in California.
Mackowiak, who starts on Thursday, comes to the city from KWKT in Waco where she has worked as a reporter and producer since June 2017.
Born in San Diego, Mackowiak attended San Diego State University where she received a degree in journalism and media studies.
Mackowiak previously worked as a news producer, writer and reporter for the One America News Network. She worked at OANN for three years before moving to Waco.
Gibbs, who started working on Tuesday, is a Bell County native from Harker Heights.
Growing up, Gibbs lived in a variety of places due to his father serving in the military for more than 20 years. During this time, his family was stationed at Fort Hood three times.
Gibbs has a degree in mass communications from Texas State University in San Marcos, having minored in communication studies.