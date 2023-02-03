Voters in East Temple will have a choice this year in who they want to represent them on the Temple City Council.
Zoe Grant, the newly elected president of the Temple NAACP, announced that she filed to run for the District 2 seat on the Council. The seat is currently held by Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who announced that she was running for her fifth term last month.
The District 2 and District 3 seats are up for vote this year, with the municipal election to take place on May 6 alongside other local races.
Grant has lived in the city district for the past three years. She has held positions on many local committees and started the Zoe’s Wings nonprofit.
“I am not trying to go in there and change things, but there are some things that need adjusting,” Grant said. “There are some great things that have come out of the city of Temple. I have been on many boards, but I feel the people feel that their voices are not being heard. So they have stopped coming to the Council meetings and stopped voicing their opinions because they feel it is not going to happen.”
Grant said that one of the main reasons why she decided to run this year was the need for more equality in work across Temple.
Many areas in her district, Grant said, are in need of repairs or improvements, which she said the area currently is not receiving under its current leadership.
“It is time for new leadership and I think it is time for equality across all districts,” Grant said. “It doesn’t feel like District 2 is getting the attention that it needs. We have several bridges over there on the east side that need immediate attention for the residents.”
These bridges, located along Avenue H and 24th Street, need help, according to Grant. She said that residents have repeatedly asked for the city’s help to clean up trash along Avenue H left by dump trucks headed to the city’s landfill.
Grant said that she wanted to be more transparent and vocal about what the city is doing in these communities. She said she wants to highlight all of the accomplishments that happen because of the Council throughout the year instead of just when it is election time.
Grant said that, while she may currently be the president of the NAACP’s Temple chapter, she planned to temporarily step down from her role as she runs for the office.
The NAACP, Grant said, has always remained nonpartisan and she didn’t want to give the appearance that the organization was supporting her over anyone else in the race.
If she wins the election, Grant said that she planned to offer a formal resignation letter to the NAACP board, which they will choose to accept or deny. Grant said the board will also decide who will take over for her while she runs and if she needs to step down if she wins.
Residents have until Feb. 17 to fill out the needed paperwork to run in the City Council election or any other municipal or school board election being held this year.