CAMERON — Two C.H. Yoe High School students have been selected for an internship with a local manufacturer, school officials announced.
Landen DeLong and Bernardo Alvarez, who will be Yoe seniors in 2020-21, will work with Cameron-based Butler Weldments during their senior year of high school. They were selected for the internships through a competitive application and interview process after earning their AWS Welding Certification through the school’s Ag-Science Department.
“This internship will provide an introduction to welding technology with an emphasis on basic welding laboratory principles and operating procedures to include: industrial safety and health practices, hand tool and power machine use, measurement, laboratory operating procedures, welding power sources, welding career potentials, and introduction to welding codes and standards,” said Kenneth Driska Jr., career technical education/transportation director for the Cameron Independent School District.
“The internship will also provide knowledge, skills and technologies required for employment in welding industries,” Driska said in a news release. “The interns will develop knowledge and skills related to this system, and apply them to personal career development. This internship supports the integration of academic and technical knowledge and skills between Cameron ISD and a local employer in the community.”
Butler Weldments, a sheet metal fabrication company in business for 40 years, has cultivated strong ties in both the military and commercial sectors, all while focusing on expanding facilities, capabilities, industries and scope of work, Driska said in the release.
“The interns will reinforce, apply and transfer knowledge and skills to a variety of settings and problems,” he said. “They will learn about career opportunities, requirements, and expectations and the development of workplace skills in order to prepare for future success.”