The city of Temple joined other cities around the state Thursday in standing against rate hikes for Oncor Energy Delivery customers.
The City Council voted in line with other cities served by the utility company to reject the proposed rate increase of $97.8 million across all customers. The request for a vote in opposition came from the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor, an organization of more than 140 cities that includes Temple, Belton, Killeen and Waco as members.
The average customer would see a rate increase of $16.20 over a year if approved.
City Attorney Kathy Davis said that while the rate increase would be spread out to all Oncor customers, the city signs on to the process to lower rates for everyone including municipalities.
“What that will do is allow the steering committee to enter negotiations with Oncor on behalf of the cities it represents to lower that increase to what is feels is a more accurate and justifiable rate increase,” Davis said. “If that happens … then that will come back to the Council at a future date to approve that settlement.”
Davis said the city itself would not be affected much due to the rate increase, only the same as any other customer of the company.
The steering committee was formed in 1989, with Temple joining the body in 1993. The organization’s goal is to represent the interests of cities in regulatory proceedings related to Oncor.
Davis said she was optimistic about the negotiations with the company, with previous negotiations being significant system wide but less so on individuals.
“In the 15-20 years I have been involved in this process, the parties have always reached a negotiated settlement that resulted in lower rates,” Davis said.
While the denial of the rate increase was originally on the city’s consent agenda and would not be discussed, it was later pulled and discussed openly after a request by a resident in attendance.
Resident Alan Lytle asked Council members to pull the item from the consent agenda and amend it to show the $97 million increase that the Council was denying. He said he wanted the public to know what a good job he thought the Council was doing.
“I applaud you for denying it,” Lytle said.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the city was happy to be able to fight for a rate decrease for its residents and local businesses with the denial.
“The city is grateful for the opportunity to represent residents and business owners on this issue,” Weems said. “By participating in this steering committee, the city will be able to help move toward a more justifiable rate increase.”