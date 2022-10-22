Coryell Health, a Gatesville-based hospital and health care organization, launched a West Temple facility in August to provide Central Texas residents with more health care options.
It is currently operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 6208 W. Adams Ave. in Temple — two blocks east of Walmart.
“We’re excited to bring our high-tech health care with a warm heart to a new area of Central Texas,” Coryell Health said in a Facebook post. “Our Temple location provides convenient, friendly, quick care by offering walk-in urgent care services, family medicine and treatments for minor medical emergencies. We hope you feel at home the minute you step inside.”
Other services offered include childhood vaccinations, diagnostic radiology and laboratory, flu and pneumonia shots, Medicare annual wellness visits, routine exams and medical care, sports and pre-op physicals, treatment for infants through elderly, treatment of chronic conditions and women’s health.
The Temple location — which is accepting new patients in person and by phone at 254-216-8289 — joins satellite facilities in Goldthwaite, Moody and Waco, and a main Gatesville campus that features a 25-bed hospital and multiple clinic buildings.
“The main campus includes a Level IV Trauma Center emergency room with primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, advanced radiology with MRI, nuclear medicine and 3D mammograms, a state-of-the-art outpatient rehabilitation center, a skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, and assisted living and independent living apartments,” Paul Carr, a spokesman for Coryell Health, said in a news release.
Before its Temple location was developed, Coryell Health had last expanded its services in Central Texas when it implemented full primary care services to its Waco facility last April.
“Our family medicine team is available five days a week, providing comprehensive and preventive primary care and urgent care services including welcoming walk-ins, same-day appointments and scheduled appointments,” Dr. Jantzen Matli, the director of Coryell Health Medical Clinic-Waco, said. “We have been gaining the trust of patients in Waco, offering them exceptional care where they can get in quickly and feel at home. We are grateful to the team at Coryell whose collaboration and efforts have contributed to this achievement.”
Coryell Health — which accepts self pay and most major insurance plans including Blue Cross Blue Shield, TRICARE, Medicaid, Medicare and Baylor Scott & White Health Plan — is hopeful the same will be said for its Temple facility.
Health care expansion
These recent facility additions and expansions are establishing a trend in Central Texas where health care providers are looking to reach more of its surrounding populations.
Over the summer, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it would open two new outpatient clinics: 336 Town Square in Copperas Cove and 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 401 in Killeen.
“We are excited to offer veterans primary health care options closer to where they live,” Michael Kiefer, the executive director of the Central Texas VA Health Care System, said in a news release. “Not only will these new VA clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen offer primary care, but also women’s health services for our growing number of women veterans.”
Both clinics are scheduled to open this fall, according to VA officials.
The Temple Community Clinic, meanwhile, is working to expand its services for low-income patients with a new facility at the corner of West Avenue J and South 31st Street — the site of an old Temple Fire & Rescue Station.
“I have a health insurance agency, so I am very familiar with what health costs, and it’s just not cheap. From the premiums to the co-pays, to the deductibles, to the max out-of-pockets, those things are just expensive,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “For the Temple Community Clinic to come along to stand in the gap for the folks in our community that need a little extra help is unparalleled. We don’t have anything if we don’t have our health and this facility is going to provide that.”