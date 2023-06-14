The average Temple household pays $1,977 a month — or $23,720 a year — for the 10 most common bills. While that is a sizable chunk out of any income, that amount is less than the Texas or U.S. average.
According to Doxoinsights, a bill management company, the average Texas household pays $2,110 a month for the 10 most common household bills, ranking the state 19th out of 50 in terms of average monthly spending.
Texas’s average monthly spending on household bills is more than the $2,046 that U.S. residents spend.
These monthly bills include mortgage; rent; auto loan; utilities (electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling); auto insurance; cable and internet; phone; health insurance (consumer paid portion); mobile phone; alarm and security; and life insurance.
According to Indigo Bruno-Hopps, a specialist with Doxoinsights, 121 Texas cities are more expensive to live in than Temple.
“Household expenses in Temple, on average, are 3.4 percent lower than the national average and 6.3 percent below the state average,” Bruno-Hopps said. “In addition, Temple residents spend about 42 percent of their average annual income of $55,858 on household bills.”
Other than housing-related expenses, auto loans are the largest of the 10 most common bills for Texans. The average auto loan bill in Texas is $519 a month, compared to the national average of $467.
“This may come down to car choice: larger, more expensive vehicles cost individuals more in terms of monthly loan payments,” Bruno-Hopps added.
There are expenses, however, that are considerably lower for Texas residents than they are for U.S. residents as a whole. Utilities are one of these. While the average household in Texas pays $296 per month in utilities, the national average for the same expense is $351.
Health insurance and life insurance expenses are also more affordable in Texas than they are nationally. While the average out-of-pocket health insurance payment is $112 in Texas, it is $120 nationally. And while the average life insurance payment for Texans is $76, it is $89 for U.S. households on average.