The Belton City Council adopted a new tax rate of 58.5 cents per $100 of taxable value as part of its $43 million budget for fiscal year 2023 during a regular meeting on Tuesday.
This is a 4.5-cent reduction from its current rate of 63 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The Council approved the new tax rate of 58.5 cents per $100 of taxable value in a 6-1 vote. Place 1 Councilman John Holmes was the lone opposition.
The other calculated rates for fiscal year 2023 are 55.94 cents per $100 for the no-new-revenue tax rate, 61.96 cents per $100 for the voter-approval rate, and 59.64 cents per $100 for the de minimis rate, according to the city of Belton.
“This would be the second time in three years that the tax rate has been lowered,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said. “After maintaining a tax rate of 65.98 cents for eight years Belton City Council reduced the rate to 63 cents in 2021 and maintained that rate in 2022. The 4.5-cent reduction for 2023 is the largest decline in almost 30 years when the tax rate was reduced by 10.25 cents from 82.39 cents to 72.14 cents for fiscal year 1996.”
Although a tax rate of 58.50 cents is a significant decrease from the previous year, Rodgers has repeatedly highlighted how the total taxable value of property within the city is now $1,848,103,326.
“This represents a 19.81% increase to the 2021 adjusted taxable value of $1,542,573,832,” he said in a staff report. “The $305,529,494 increase in total property value can be broken down into two components: existing property and new property. The value of existing property rose by $239,113,784 from January 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022. New property contributed $66,415,710 to the total.”
The city of Belton, therefore, is projected to generate $1,093,189 more in property taxes than it did in last year’s budget — $388,531 of which is from new property added to the tax roll this year.
“In the budget and tax rate we are presenting today, the average homeowner in Belton would pay an additional $6.50 per month, $78 for the year, to fund essential city services,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “These services include police and fire, street and park maintenance, and other costs impacted by inflation. Belton is committed to being a good steward of tax funds, and we appreciate the policy direction we have received from the City Council, as we work to maintain and enhance Belton as the premier quality of life city in Central Texas.”
“It seems to me that we’ve spent lots of lots of time on this,” Place 2 Councilman Dan Kirkley said. “I think we’ve done the best we can. I know people in my income bracket need all the breaks that we can get, and I’m very conservative in that regard, but I think we’ve done an excellent job. I’m certainly willing to re-look at it in the future. I think right this minute, with what we’re seeing ahead of us, this is a good plan.”
Place 7 Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion agreed.
“I feel good about what we’ve done,” she said. “I think this is a good plan that is fiscally responsible and transparent.”
“I feel really good about this,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “I feel like we’ve been very frugal. We’ve been putting off some things for a long time and I think it’s really time to move forward on those street repairs while we can. The (American Rescue Plan Act) funds really helped us greatly this year, and as we said, we won’t get those again.”