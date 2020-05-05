Temple College is offering $500 scholarships to all 2020 graduating high school seniors in its service area who enroll in at least 12 hours this fall. This includes students graduating from public, private and charter schools, as well as students who have been home schooled.
“With so many families experiencing financial hardships right now, we hope these scholarships will encourage high school seniors to not delay their dream of starting college this fall,” Temple College President Christy Ponce said.
Community college tuition and fees are less than half of what four-year colleges and universities cost and have always been a great choice for students who want to lower the cost of their college education.
Community colleges also have small class sizes that enable students to get individual attention from their instructors.
In addition to the $500 scholarships, Ponce said Temple College is committed to helping students access other forms of financial aid. Temple College Foundation offers many scholarship opportunities to support students, she said.
“We are here to help students get a strong start to their post-secondary education,” Ponce said.
Temple College offers more than 60 certificate and degree programs. Core curriculum classes taken at Temple College transfer to all public four-year colleges in Texas.
The Temple College service area includes the following school districts: Academy, Bartlett, Belton, Buckholts, Cameron, Coupland, Granger, Holland, Hutto, Rockdale, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott, Salado, Taylor, Temple, Thorndale, Thrall, Troy and Westphalia. The college offers classes in Temple, Taylor and Hutto, as well as online.
For information on the scholarships and how to apply to Temple College, visit www.templejc.edu/seniors2020.
Registration for fall classes at Temple College is ongoing and will continue through August 14.