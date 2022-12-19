Dr. Rick Erickson, local physician and Bible teacher, will give a power point presentation on the Star of Bethlehem at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple. The talk will be given in The Commons room of the Creekside Building.
