City and residential construction in Bell County is still going full steam ahead with only a few bumps, officials said.
Construction work was deemed an essential service by Gov. Greg Abbott in his coronavirus disaster declaration last month. As construction continues, cities and local builders are taking steps to reduce the chances of workers getting COVID-19.
Although both types of construction are deemed essential, some of the precautions being taken do differ.
For Temple and Belton, construction projects being worked on either by city workers or contractors have continued mostly unhindered by the pandemic. Officials in both cities said they have been able to move forward while also incorporating social distancing and other health guidelines.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the city has been conducting more meetings, including those about construction, over the phone.
“Construction inspectors are using hand sanitizers more often on work sites,” Romer said. “They are also abiding by the 6-foot social distancing guidelines, as much as possible. They have also been conducting a few coordination meetings via phone.”
Each city is currently in the middle of expensive and lengthy projects. These include Belton’s more than $557,000 expansion of East 24th Avenue to the new Heritage Park extension and Temple’s more than $7.5 million North Outer Loop phase one project.
The two cities have experienced a two-week delay on the joint Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant headworks project.
Belton has decided to delay the bidding of new projects until the stay-at-home order issued by the county is lifted. Instead of delaying bidding, the Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday to allow bids on projects to be moved online and by email.
For the Temple Independent School District, which is in the middle of three construction projects, construction speed has sped up instead of slowing down.
Kent Boyd, TISD’s assistant superintendent of finance, said that with the now-empty school buildings, work on the three projects has progressed faster than expected. He said he expects this speed up in construction to continue unless the coronavirus pandemic makes it more difficult for the contractors to get the needed materials.
To help keep construction workers and dedicated staff safe, the district has moved to an enhanced cleaning schedule with Environmental Protection Agency-approved chemicals.
Boyd said the district continues to make sure workers on these projects are complying with strict safety standards, even wearing masks or respirators depending on the needed work. Interactions between staff, architects and contractors also have been shifted online, with social distancing being maintained when in-person meetings are needed.
“The nature of construction is such that safety is a very prominent component of doing business — and perhaps with some of the most stringent safety standards compared to other industries,” Boyd said. “While I can’t speak for our contractors and their specific practices, I can tell you that both companies that we are currently working with have dedicated safety staff. All of our buildings — not just our schools — have been on an enhanced cleaning schedule with EPA-approved cleaners.”
While residential construction continues as well, it has seen more of a slowdown compared to construction by cities and school districts.
Shannon Gowan of Carothers Executive Homes said her company is expecting a slowdown in new home sales in April and May. Despite the slowdown, she said the company expects a rebound in sales heading into July.
Gowan said the biggest issue for the company has been a reduction in work capacity, which has created longer lead times between each stage of construction.
In addition to sharing safety tips with employees and contractors, Gowan said the company has ceased showing its model homes and has moved to virtual tours instead.
“With the numbers of people that are still moving to Bell County from out of the area, we expect that this temporary dip (in sales) will recover,” Gowan said. “We have closed our model homes to help do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. However, we are available for virtual showings, FaceTime tours and other methods to show interested buyers our properties for sale.”