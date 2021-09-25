A Texas dairy has added a local shop to the list of stores that sell glass-bottled milk.
Volleman’s Family Farm is now stocking its products at Green’s Sausage House, 16483 State Highway 53 in the Zabcikville community just east of Temple.
“Our products, Volleman’s Family Farm, are now available in Temple at Green’s Sausage House,” Shelby Volleman, the company’s marketing director, said. “We are bringing back the old school glass-bottled milk with milk fresh from our farm in Gustine, Texas.”
In the summer, the Volleman family started bottling their milk. The products are packaged in glass, which allows bottles to be washed, sanitized and reused after they are returned to stores.
Volleman’s Family Farm products can be found in more than 160 stores statewide.
In addition to a variety of staple flavors, such as chocolate milk, strawberry milk, whole milk and heavy cream, the farm also have limited-edition seasonal flavors throughout the year.
To learn more, visit www.VollemansDairy.com.
Practitioner earns headache medicine certification
Toni Sorenson, a Temple pediatric nurse practitioner, recently earned the Certificate of Added Qualification in Headache Medicine administered by the National Headache Foundation.
Sorenson, who has practiced pediatric neurology since 2019 with McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic, provides general neurology care to children from birth to 18 years of age, including headache management. She became a pediatric registered nurse in 2009 and a pediatric nurse practitioner in 2016.
In 2012, the National Headache Foundation board recognized the growing number of allied health care practitioners, along with primary care physicians, who had gained experience in the diagnosis and treatment of headache. A competency examination was then developed for eligible candidates. The goals of the program are to establish the standards for headache practice and to help those with migraine disease and headache disorders.
Manufacturing Day Job Fair set
A Manufacturing Day Job Fair is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, 201 Santa Fe Way in Temple.
Local employers involved in the job fair include MooreCo Inc., Pallido Industries Inc., Reynolds Consumer Products, Sunbelt Transformer, Temple Machine Shop and Wilsonart.
“Manufacturing is booming in Temple,” Workforce Solutions said in promotional materials. “Join us for a job fair featuring some of the city’s major manufacturers.”
To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2VY9WB4.
Bank open house set in West Temple
Horizon Bank will hold an open house for its newest Temple branch Saturday.
The new bank is at 9369 Tarver Drive in West Temple.
The open house will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, and will include networking opportunities, light bites and beverages.
The event will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Temple and Belton Area chambers of commerce. Masks are encouraged.