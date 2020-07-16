City Councilwoman Judy Morales will serve a fourth year as Mayor pro tem.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the appointment of Morales to serve as the city’s Mayor pro tem. The position allows Morales to fill in for Mayor Tim Davis when he is unable.
Davis said he was happy that Morales, the longest-serving member currently on the Council, would continue on in her position.
“I don’t think there is anybody more qualified to serve as Mayor pro tem and I don’t think there is anyone more dedicated to the city of Temple,” Davis said. “I absolutely think it is appropriate that she be the Mayor pro tem.”
Morales was recently reelected to her fourth, and final, term as the Councilwoman representing East Temple’s District 2.
In 2013 Morales was appointed Mayor pro tem for a one-year term, later being appointed to the position once again in 2018 and 2019.
After being first elected in May 2011, Morales resigned her seat in March 2014 after pleading no contest on April 9, 2014, to a charge of destruction or alteration of public records — a Class B misdemeanor.
Morales later won her seat back in a special election in July 2014 with 63 percent of the vote. She originally didn’t seek re-election in 2017 until the only candidate dropped out and she won in a special election.
Morales said she was proud to be able to serve another year in the position to help the residents of the city.
“I am honored,” Morales said Thursday evening. “I am excited to be a part of a great team and a great Council, and look forward to really seeing some really great things happening in Temple. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”