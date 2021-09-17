Temple will now spend more than $2.7 million to improve the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds in its downtown, following about two years of designs.
Assistant City Manager David Olson said the improvements, which were approved unanimously by the City Council on Thursday, mainly involve moving power lines in the area.
“The bulk of this project is converting overhead electric into underground electric, so taking the overhead (wires) and placing them underground,” Olson said.
In November 2019, the Council approved Kasberg, Patrick & Associates to develop a schematic and final design for the electrical requirements of the grounds for $96,200.
For the project, about $2.09 million of the cost will go towards burying the lines after the city received permission from Oncor in May. The city paid Oncor $516,000 as part of the agreement.
City officials said the remaining approximately $676,000 will go towards rehabilitating two buildings near the grounds.
Olson said the buildings, located at 301 and 302 S. Fourth St., will be used for a staff storage room and a green room for entertainers.
A staff report by the city says the improvements will help further Temple’s goals of creating and promoting the downtown area as a unique destination.
The festival grounds are a part of downtown improvements the city has been making in recent years, with the city’s Santa Fe Market Trail connecting the grounds to the rest of downtown. The city hopes to host more events at the grounds similar to its annual Bloomin’ Temple Festival.
Previously, the city estimated the cost of the project was about $2.15 million, with the city citing rising construction costs, mainly in PVC piping, as the reason for the difference.
City officials set a construction window of 175 days from the time a notice to proceed is given on the project.