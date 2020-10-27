Despite a brief hamburger bun shortage, Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said the 36th annual Military & First Responder Appreciation Celebration was a success on Tuesday.
This year, the Temple Chamber and H-E-B hosted a drive-by pick-up lunch for residents from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A.
Lunches contained a hamburger, a bag of chips, a cookie and a drink for an event traditionally held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, but altered this year because of COVID-19.
“H-E-B has been a part of our military appreciation for four years, and we met with them to talk about how we were going to keep this tradition going,” Henry said. “Now we’ve gone through 2,000 meals fully expecting that would have lasted us till 2:30 … and obviously we’re out.”
Henry, who said there were anywhere between 80 to 100 volunteers in attendance, praised area residents for coming together during a time of coronavirus and uncertainty.
“There’s just so much to be thankful for,” he said. “Our theme of ‘unity within community’ is working on bringing COVID-19 under control … and I’m making sure businesses are able to survive through this situation.”
Although this year’s celebration was kicked off in a different environment, Natascha Bates — manager at the 31st Street H-E-B in Temple — said it felt amazing to contribute to this year’s event.
“They were really grateful that we still put it on. It was a little different but we still enjoyed seeing everyone come out,” she said.
Matthew Ruedi, deputy commander of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Fort Hood, agreed and noted the excitement on his fellow service members’ faces.
“They seemed very excited, and I’m glad they were able to come by,” Ruedi said. “We’re at a challenging time to get people together, but that doesn’t negate the needs of people and the relationship we have as part of the community here in Bell County.”
Ruedi asked the Bell County community to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
“We, as a society, need to move together as one to get through this,” he said. “I want everybody to stay safe. Keep apart from each other, wash your hands and continue to understand other people still have needs during this time.”
Typically, the Military Appreciation Luncheon would feature speakers from around the community. Henry said that portion of the event will be released as a video, which will be posted online on Nov. 10.
“We are recognizing all of the different groups that have been on the front line of the COVID-19 battle,” Henry said in September. “The overall video will be approximately 30-45 minutes in length. It will mix a message that is mindful of the struggles all have endured since early March, and the importance of the greater Temple community bonding together to help our neighbors.”
Longtime Temple Daily Telegram publisher Frank W. Mayborn started this event in 1984 as a way to honor soldiers based at Fort Hood. It has grown to include veterans and now first responders.