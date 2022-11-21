Warming station

A man sleeps Saturday in a parking lot in downtown Temple near a warming station. While temperatures remained in the 80’s on New Year’s Day, they were expected to dip below freezing overnight. Preparations were being made to shelter the homeless by local groups.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Federal grant money in Temple will now be diverted to helping the local homelessness population — including buying space for a countywide shelter — after a decision by the City Council last week.

smonaco@tdtnews.com