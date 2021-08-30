The Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Monday for customers who live between FM 935 and Berger Road in the Troy and Temple areas.
The notice was issued because of a leak on a main distribution line.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.