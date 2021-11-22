Local restaurants in Temple and Belton on Monday launched a food drive with food delivery service Waitr.
The company will collect non-perishable food donations at selection local restaurants to support area food banks, which are in need of donations as food prices rise.
Among the area restaurants participating in the holiday food drive:
• Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St., downtown Temple
• Thai Café, 109 W. Central Ave., downtown Temple
• Narunya’s, 316 E. Central Ave., downtown Belton
• Clem Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q, 2170 N. Main St., Belton
• Sonic – Belton, 2803 Oakmark Drive, Belton
• Sonic - Killeen , 1306 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
• Sonic – Killeen, 5650 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner through the week of Christmas, during their regular business hours, according to a news release.
Those dropping off food will receive a coupon for a free delivery with Waitr the next time they use the service. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Churches Touching Lives for Christ food pantry in Temple.
The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water, the release said.
Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. The service is available in more than 1,000 U.S. cities.