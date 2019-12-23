The signature piece of the Penfed Playground under construction at Tarrant Lake, on the eastern edge of Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center, was put in place Monday.
The green wooden helicopter appears ready to take off; all that’s missing are the young pilots.
Monday afternoon, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was down at the lake with Toby Johnson, kinesiology therapist the Temple VA, and Alisia Milligan, Temple VA recreational therapist, looking over the plans for the equipment.
Some swings have to be hanged on the frame as well as rope netting that children will have to climb to get into the helicopter.
Eventually, a shade structure will be installed over the area, so the youngsters playing can be protected in the summer from the scorching sun.
Penfed Credit Union funded the helicopter at playground. The helicopter cost $25,000 to $30,000.
Once half of it was funded, JH Woodworks in Florence began building the helicopter, Johnson said.
Johnson said he found the builder on Craig’s List. They had a playscape for sale. He called them and explained he didn’t want a pirate ship; he wanted something veterans could relate to.
Drawings of the helicopter were forwarded to J.H. Woodworks and the outcome is now perched in an area just west of the lake.
Shine was taken with the helicopter, having flown them during his career in the military. A member of the National Guard, he commanded the Aviation Brigade of Texas.
“I think the kids that come out here that have a relationship with veterans it’s something they can relate to,” Shine said.
Shine likes the idea that this will be a place for families of veterans to come and enjoy the day.
“Toby and I have worked on a couple of projects,” he said. “Who knows what he’s going to bring to me next.”
JH Woodworks was great to work with, Johnson said.
“I told them what we wanted, sent them a sketch and then they built it,” he said.
Johnson said he wanted a regular side and curved covered slide to be included in the helicopter.
The builders were safety conscious; the openings from inside the helicopter to the slides are too small for just about anyone over the age of 10 or 11. The windshield is made of Plexiglas.
“I wanted the interior to be big enough to support eight or 10 kids,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want it to be some hokey playscape, I wanted it to look like something. I wanted it to look like it could take off and you could fight a war in it.”
With a partner like Penfed it wasn’t necessary to have the fundraising for months on end, he said.
The Warrior Family Park should be ready to open in the next couple of months.