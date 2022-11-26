A little sunshine and a letup in the rain contributed to a fairly busy Small Business Saturday in downtown Temple.
A block party and vendor market on South First Street drew a number of people. Things also were humming in Precious Memories at 17 N. Second St. and the Hub at 7 S. Second St,
David Alvaraz of Troy, at his Desert Shadow Workshop booth on South First Street, said business was good.
“It’s a beautiful day,” he said. “It’s not too chilly and it’s not too hot. It’s just perfect.”
He sands down crystals and solders them to make jewelry, he said.
“I also make rings out of coins,” he said.
And he does wood burning and string art. He’s been operating for about eight months, he said, goes to the local farmers markets , and is on Facebook and Instagram.
J.D. McBride, owner of Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., said the block party and vendor market was the first attempt at a Small Business Saturday event, with the goal of bringing more people downtown.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to do more of this in the future,” he said.
Kayla Wingo and Victoria Luna, both of Belton, were set up as Luna Caios Creations and Wingo Creations. They do custom youth and adult T-shirts, and glass and metal tumblers. They also have hair bows and blankets.
This is their first year in business, they said, and they plan to be at Christmas on the Chisholm Trail event in Belton.
Ken and Jenette Driska of Westphalia, set up as K.D. Creations, showed off a lot of handmade home décor and holiday items, all made of wood.
“He cuts it,” she said. “I sand it. He paints it. We put it together.”
Jason and Morgan Pease of Temple greeted customers at their Boutique 29 booth. Their ware is mostly wooden earrings, she said, called the “boho” style.
“We design and create everything ourselves,” she said.
He’s been a wood worker for many years, but they’ve had the enterprise since April. They’d had a few customers by early afternoon.
“I think it’s a little bit chilly,” she said.
Kilee Dudik, retail assistant at the Hub, 7 S. Second St., said Small Business Saturday had been busier than last year.
“We had some sales and we also gave out water and refreshments, for them to walk around and look,” she said. “We’ve sold a lot of gloves and sweaters today.”
Patricia Havelka of Temple said she was just browsing. She’d been to the antique store across the street and the block party on South First Street.
“I found a few Christmas presents to buy,” she said. “It was chilly in the shade, with the wind, but in the sun it was nice. At least it wasn’t raining like it was yesterday.”
Suzann White of Temple also was browsing.
“This is a fun place to come and look around,” she said. “I found some stocking stuffers.”
Seleese Thompson, owner of Precious Memories at 17 N. Second St., said the noon reception with Santa Claus went well. Children got their picture taken with him, and everyone had cookies and hot chocolate.
Thompson presented Tita Charleston, owner of the event center Total Elegance Creations, with a trophy for winning the downtown Christmas decoration contest.
Visitors got a tour of the Precious Memories Christmas tree collection and the display of its Art Train at the corner of North Second Street and East Adams Avenue. The train traces the history of the Precious Memories’ building.
“It’s got a little bit of everything,” she said.