Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $790.3 million in sales tax allocations in December, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas continues to weather the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as many of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in December compared to the same month last year. Some tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple and Belton each saw slight gains in their allocations compared to December last year. Temple is expected to receive $2.06 million, a 2.76% increase over last year. Belton will get $473,013, a 0.62% increase.
The total December allocations for Texas represent a 3.7% decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.97 million in sales tax allocations in December, an increase of 9.56% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.23 million in sales tax revenue, a 9.62% increase from the allocation distributed in December 2019, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $666,003, a 16.46% increase from last December.
This month Nolanville is receiving $131,269, a 48.56% increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $50,924 this month, a 12.98% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $20,780 in December, a 10.29% decrease compared to December last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $243,479 this month for a 12.01% increase from last year’s allocations during December.
Copperas Cove saw a 10.30% increase in December allocations from last year; it is set to receive $470,905.
Gatesville experienced an 8.49% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $197,238.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $89,973, a 7.06% increase from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $71,786 in December, a 6.27% decrease from last year.
Rockdale will receive $67,558 this month, a 5.50% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $6,045, a 12.04% increase from December 2019.
Milano experienced a 34.02% decrease in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $10,629.