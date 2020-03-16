One in a series on Sunshine Week.
The city of Temple has seen open records requests rise 132 percent over four years.
A new software system launched late last year is helping city staff abide by the state’s open records law, which requires timely release of information.
Temple had 1,264 requests for public records in fiscal year 2016, followed by 1,578 in 2017, 1,849 in 2018 and 2,937 in 2019.
In the 2020 fiscal year, the city has so far received 1,386 requests, including 1,171 submitted on the new program.
This week, the Telegram is writing a series of articles on open records and transparency in government as part of Sunshine Week, which started Sunday.
Temple officials said the NextRequest system now lets them respond to requests more quickly and helps the city comply with the Texas Public Information Act, which “gives the public the right to request access to government information.” The city previously tracked requests with a hard copy.
“The city of Temple strives to be a high-performing organization that optimizes the use of technology to improve services for our residents,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “We purchased this software in order to increase efficiency within our open records processes and make it easier for citizens to access important documents. We have a duty under the law to provide these public records when they are requested, and this system assists us in being more transparent and accountable to our taxpayers.”
NextRequest software was purchased last September, followed by a soft launch to the public in November.
With the tools in the new program, much of the process for requests is able to be automated along with the needed documentation. These automated functions include responding to requests and automatically redacting certain types of information allowed under the law.
The software allows residents to look at previously requested documents on the software’s site to cut down on the number of repeat requests.
City spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city previously used a spreadsheet and email to document and pass around requests to the different city departments. Simmons said the new software allows the departments to access related requests, cutting down on the time to get residents the information.
“I have several years of experience using a similar system, and I find these types of programs help the city meet its important responsibility of providing public information to residents in a timely manner,” City Attorney Kathryn Davis said. “Using this system ensures the ability to stay on top of requests by helping us track where a request is in the process, and also gives us a more realistic picture of how many public information requests we receive and respond to.”
The city initially bought the system for more than $25,400 and will need to pay more than $18,600 annually for the cloud-based software.
Residents are able to make open records requests or search existing requests through the city’s public records website https://bit.ly/3b1NBod