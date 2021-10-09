Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, draws a direct line between what he called the current renaissance of downtown Temple, the growth of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and the city’s robust health care workforce.
Henry said the economic activity generated by locally provided, world-class health care helps fuel the “hundreds of millions of dollars” being invested downtown. He said that downtown renewal also will help attract and retain highly educated professionals to the city.
“It’s Temple’s time. It’s all coming together,” he said.
Baylor Scott & White Mc-Lane Children’s marked its 10th anniversary Monday with a community celebration. It has grown and achieved much in its first decade. McLane Children’s earned designation as a Level II pediatric trauma center — the only between Dallas and Austin — and also the highest designation for premature infant care, a Level IV neonatal intensive care unit.
Covering 40 pediatric specialties, the hospital’s medical staff of 229 provides services ranging from preventative care to long-term support for chronic conditions, and 24-hour emergency treatment for more than 30,000 children annually. The hospital has 115 patient beds: 48 private medical/surgical rooms, 16 private pediatric ICU rooms and 51 neonatal ICU beds.
McLane Children’s employs about 1,000 workers and has an annual payroll of $84.4 million. The hospital will generate $307.1 million in economic output each year and contribute $178 million to the county’s economy, according to a 2020 analysis by the Temple Economic Development Corp. Over the next 20 years, the city of Temple is projected to receive $4.2 million in net benefit tax revenue, and Bell County is expected to reap $1.4 million in additional net benefits.
The pediatric hospital’s economic impact extends well beyond its campus. Its economic activity supports 632 indirect (business-to-business) and induced (because of increased personal income) local workers earning $54,600 on average. The total payroll or household earnings associated with the hospital is estimated to be about $3 billion over the next 20 years.
Temple is one of the smallest U.S. communities to have a freestanding children’s hospital, equipped with advanced technology and programs designed specifically for young patients.
McLane Children’s draws patients statewide and has welcomed patients from 23 other states. It has expanded its reach to other Central Texas communities through pediatric clinics, serving about 30,000 square miles in Central Texas. Many of its facilities have extended and weekend hours, and accept both walk-ins and patients with appointments.
The hospital’s drive-through flu clinic grew its patient base from 250 in 2014 to 4,000 last year. It works closely with area school districts by holding health fairs, and has trained staff and students on how to react in a mass trauma event. It is piloting a virtual care project with the Salado ISD.
Temple has a vibrant health and life sciences economic sector. According to the TEDC, more than 30% of the city’s population is trained and working in health care, about triple the national average. About 17,500 residents work at more than 2,750 local health and life science businesses. It’s a workforce that has grown more than 25% in the last 10 years.
McLane Children’s has been an important part of that growth.
Dell Ingram-Walker, vice president and chief operating officer, said, “We never would have guessed that we would grow this much in such a short period of time in a small town like Temple. The hospital grew much faster than we projected. We have world-class technology and services that you would normally find only in a big city. We’re a hidden gem in Central Texas.”