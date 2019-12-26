BELTON — The 439 Water Supply Corp. on Thursday lifted a boil water notice issued Dec. 20.
Customers affected by the boil notice live at the corner of East Lakeshore Drive and Eagle Point West Avenue, and at Jackson Drive and Bob White Lane near Lake Belton.
The water supplier said in a statement that it has taken the necessary corrective actions and provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that water no longer requires boiling prior to consumption.
Customers with questions may contact Erron Lowry at 254-613-3100.