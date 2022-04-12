With an increased housing demand locally, property owners in Bell County can expect a similar rise in the appraised values of their homes — up to 28%.
Appraisal notices, containing this year’s proposed home values, are expected to be sent out sometime next week by the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
Chief Appraiser Billy White said he and his staff try to reflect as close to 100% of a home’s value in these appraisals by looking at local market conditions.
“Basically, our job is to mirror what is going on in the real estate market,” White said. “The market has just been tremendous this past year, in regards to what is going on with supply. That low amount of supply, and high demand, has pushed the prices up and job is to value them at what we think their market value is as of January 1.”
While home values in the county have gone up in recent years, White said this has only increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
White said increased local demand for homes, combined with shortages of building materials slowing construction, has led to higher prices. He said in 2021 the district saw the price of homes locally increase between 25% and 30%.
Values for homes that have not seen any improvement in recent years are also rising, White said, simply due to the demand locally for real estate.
White, who worked in Georgetown before moving to Bell County in 2018, said the growth seen locally is significant.
“In Georgetown, it was growing quite a bit while I was there but we never saw this much growth,” White said. “I have never seen this anywhere in the state since I have been in the appraisal business. It is definitely something that has never happened before. And maybe it will slow down eventually, but right now it is fast.”
To come up with appraised values for homes in the county, White said he and his team look at neighborhoods in the county and group them together based upon similar properties.
White said district employees then look at how much properties are selling for in those areas, comparing the percent change between previous valuations and their current price. Values for homes in those areas are then changed accordingly.
This year, White said that there was more data to compare homes to due to a larger number of sales.
Increased appraised values for homes are not just limited to Bell County, with entities across the state seeing large increases.
Alvin Lankford, president of the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, said regions across the state have seen increased values between 20% and 50%.
“As a reminder, according to state law, appraisal districts are to appraise property at its market value,” Lankford said. “In fact, we are regulated by the state of Texas to make sure we do our jobs fairly and accurately. But, keep in mind, we are not responsible for setting the tax rate.”
White pointed out that even if valuations on properties do go up sharply, buildings with homestead exemptions do see a cap on payments.
This homestead cap, White said, limits the increased taxable value of a home to 10% more than what was paid the previous year. As an example, White said that even if a home valued at $200,000 doubled to $400,000 the homeowner would only pay property taxes on $220,000.
With increased home valuations, White said he expects property tax rates by entities to decrease.
Appraisal protest
White said residents will have the ability to protest their appraisals once they receive them in the mail.
Residents looking to protest their appraisals can go to bellcad.org to submit a formal request regarding the proposed appraised value of their property. The protest deadline is May 16.