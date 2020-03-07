Pepperoni, parmesan, peppers and even pineapple will soon have a new home in Temple when a new national pizza chain opens its new location in the summer.
Houston resident and businessman Anand Agarwala plans on opening his fifth franchise location of the Marco’s Pizza chain in Temple in June. Agarwala said he has completed the financial preparations for the new store and construction will start either in the middle or end of April.
Agarwala recently opened another location in College Station — his second in that area complementing his two locations in Killeen.
“Everything is fresh, so that makes us stand out from the rest of our competition,” Agarwala said. “We make fresh sauce everyday and the sauce is the Italian recipe from our founder’s mother from Italy. I believe that if I can feed this food to my family, it is good food to feed to my customers.”
The new pizza restaurant will be located right next to the newly opened Jimmy’s Egg, 5408 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Agarwala said he originally decided to go with franchising Marco’s locations after talking with a friend who worked with the company. He said the fresh ingredients and sauce that workers at the stores prepare every day is what he thinks makes it stand out from all the other pizza chains in the area.
Agarwala said this focus on freshness, along with the recipes passed along to the Marco’s founder by his grandmother, are among the things that make him love this brand.
While Agarwala has spent the past five years building up the first three stores, not including the new location in College Station, he said he is now ready for a quicker pace of expansion.
In addition to the College Station location that opened in February and the new West Adams location, Agarwala plans on opening a new store in Harker Heights by the end of 2020. He plans on continuing this expansion next year with a second Temple location already in the works.
“I come from a business background, so I always wanted to open my own business and live the American dream,” Agarwala said. “I felt (opening these franchises) was a golden opportunity to get into this business. I believe in the brand.”
Agarwala originally immigrated to the United States from India for college, attending Texas A&M University to get a master’s degree in business administration.
Agarwala worked in the corporate world for 14 years before moving to work for himself and opening his own pizza franchises five years ago. He said his motivation to open his own business came from admiring his father, who also owns his own business.
“For me to live the American dream is the proudest moment for me and my family,” Agarwala said. “I saw my dad do it, and he is still doing it at the age of 72. If I ever have any questions I always call him.”
Agarwala said that each of his new locations in the area can expect to employ between 25 and 30 residents to work the restaurants.