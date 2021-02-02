BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Water Department on Tuesday issued a boil water notice for customers who live on Mustang Drive.
The notice was issued after a water leak occurred on the street. No other city streets are affected, the department said.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
Customers with questions can call the Water Department at 254-859-5700 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours at 254-640-0721.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.