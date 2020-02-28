The progress of expanding two sections of Temple roads can now move forward after the city voted to obtain permission for the projects.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously last week to approve continued right of way acquisition for two of the city’s road projects. The two projects approved were the expansion of the South Pea Ridge Road and the connection of North 31st Street with the Interstate 35 frontage road.
The first of the two projects approved was to acquire right-of-way permissions from an estimated 20 properties along the proposed expansion and improvement of South Pea Ridge.
City officials have hired the services of Stateside Right of Way Services to help them acquire these permissions, which are not to exceed $125,000. None of the 20 needed right-of-way permissions will require residents to move out of an existing home.
“The right-of-way will be used to widen the road for increased traffic flows, add sidewalks for pedestrian safety, convey stormwater runoff and relocate utilities,” Public Works Director Don Bond said. “The right-of-way process could take six to 18 months prior to franchise utility relocations, which typically take six months. After both of those happen, construction can begin, and the current estimate is a construction time of 270 days.”
With the acquired property, the city plans on expanding South Pea Ridge to two lanes from Westwood Hills to the proposed realignment of Poison Oak Road.
The City Council also approved officials to move forward with purchasing the needed right-of-way for a roundabout that will connect North 31st Street and the Interstate 35 frontage road. The roundabout will be near Temple High School and will improve landscaping, water and wastewater facilities, and add art to the area.
City officials will spend $2,000 in advance for a possession-and-use agreement with one local landowner so the city can start using their land while a final agreement is made.
“The proposed improvements along North 31st Street from Calhoun Avenue to Houston Avenue will provide connectivity and safety for pedestrians traveling between Temple High School and area businesses,” Bond said. “The project will also improve street connections to Interstate 35 frontage, install a roundabout with art feature, and upgrade drainage, water & sewer utilities.”