A new resource to support local businesses has been launched by the Temple Economic Development Corp.
The organization’s new business retention and expansion page on its website provides curated resources for local businesses seeking support, according to a news release. Business leaders can now schedule check-in meetings with the Temple EDC team to tap into business retention resources available.
“We are excited to add this new resource to our existing BRE activities for our local business community,” said Adrian Cannady, president and chief executive officer of Temple EDC. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to access the support and resources they need to succeed in Temple. We strongly believe our new BRE resource page will be an important tool in achieving local and statewide economic development goals.”
The resource program is designed to bolster regional business expansion by offering solutions to facilitate growth and identify opportunities for success, the release said.
“From guidance on navigating permitting and licensing processes to assistance with determining eligibility for potential incentives, the organization has a robust slate of BRE resources to help companies remain successful and competitive when doing business in Temple, Texas,” Temple EDC said.
Temple continues to see business invest in the city. Texas grocer H-E-B announced last year it would open a new frozen distribution center in the city while Niagara Bottling is expanding its warehouse facility in Temple.
“These resources are part of Temple EDC’s ongoing commitment to enhance economic development activities and quality of life opportunities for businesses and residents in Temple, Texas,” the release said. “From expansive regional partnerships — such as the Grand Central Texas economic development and North Texas Small Business Development Center — to talent recruitment resources — such as Meet Temple, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, and the Central Texas Business Resource Center — Temple EDC has the access, tools and expertise to make sure local businesses have a seat at the table and the support needed to grow successfully.”
Businesses looking to expand or grow can schedule a meeting with Temple EDC on the organization’s website at templeedc.com.