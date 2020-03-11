Temple Independent School District is ensuring communication between education entities in Bell County is being shared daily regarding COVID-19 — a virus the World Health Organization now recognizes as a pandemic.
TISD is coordinating information with Belton Independent School District, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Temple College and the Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple, TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said Wednesday.
“This morning Dr. John Vassar, the senior vice president of academic affairs at UMHB, and I spoke on the phone … In conversation we realized that it’s best for the community that all the education entities are working in unison on how we’re receiving updates and how we’re pushing out information,” Ott said.
Ott stressed how there will likely be a domino effect if there is any action or inaction by any one of the schools in the region.
“I’ve started a text thread … basically where we can all communicate together on any information we’re getting from the Bell County Health District,” Ott said. “The first piece of information that has been passed to us has been that there are no cases in Bell County, so the threat level remains low,” Ott said.
Ott believes this continued communication is important while the school districts are currently on spring break, so they can work together on making any decisions they deem necessary.
“We’ve really been working closely with Dr. Ott, because any time that we have any types of closure or anything of that sort … we follow their closures,” Lynnsay Macey, Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s academic director, said. “So we contacted Dr. Ott just to make sure we’re staying ahead of it and asked him to let us know if they decide to close campuses due to the COVID-19 virus.”
Macey is glad the educational entities are all communicating and working together to make sure the children in the area remain safe.