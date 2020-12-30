The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. on Wednesday lifted a boil water notice issued last week after supplier Central Texas Water Supply had a water leak.
Customers affected by the notice live on State Highway 95 to Sypert School Road along FM 2268; from FM 2268 to Pecan School Road, including Indian Creek Road. Customers will experience no water or low pressure in the Holland area also affected.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 12-30-20,” Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply said in a statement.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
To reach Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.