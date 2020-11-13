Fruits, vegetables, cakes and jams will be some of the offerings available today at a new farmer’s market in downtown Temple.
The market, hosted by the newly formed Temple Small Business Coalition, will be the first of a monthly series of similar markets. The goal of the market is to help showcase small businesses and farmers while giving attendees access to fresh produce.
The event will be from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. today in the western parking lot of the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
JD McBride, owner of Fire Base Brewing Co. and an organizer for the event, said having a farmer’s market locally has been one of his goals for a while.
“One of our first projects, and it has been one of my pet projects ever since getting into downtown with Fire Base, is to bring a farmer’s market back into downtown,” McBride said. “I got lucky and found some other businesses that were willing to participate and join in. I am excited in getting it going and hoping we can continue to do it once a month.”
The market is the first event organized by the business coalition, which includes the Un-Included Club, Texas Style BBQ, FoxDog and Fire Base Brewing Co.
One of the main sellers at today’s market is the Un-Included Club, whose members will be selling the micro greens that they produce and sell locally. Collins said the vegetables will be prepared in salads for customers to take with them. T-shirts will also be sold.
Un-Included Club Executive Director Doree Collins, an organizer for the event, said she wants to combat the food desert in North and East Temple with this centrally located market.
“We have farmer’s markets throughout Central Texas and other areas, but we haven’t had one downtown or really even close to East Temple,” Collins said. “East Temple is really where the Un-Included Club started, and we are really focused on producing and making it accessible for the people here to get whole, healthy food. I think it will be great for this community to walk, if they want to, to check out the farmer’s market and come and take the good, healthy food.”
Collins said she knows the first market will start small, with eight vendors set to put up booths, but hopes to grow the event in the coming months to include more local farmers.
Visitors to the market are being encouraged to follow necessary social distancing protocols as well as wear masks while walking around.