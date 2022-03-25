As communities in Central Texas continue to grow, local organizations are working to encourage the construction of affordable housing.
The creation of this type of housing will be the focus of the 2022 Central Texas Housing Summit taking place next week. The free, public summit will include local organizations from cities around Bell County and the surrounding area.
To host the event, the city of Temple has partnered with the Belton-based Central Texas Council of Governments and the non-profit Citizens for Progress.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for Temple, said the creation of homes for families making a variety of incomes was important for the city to grow.
“The summit will present short-, mid- and long-term strategies to increase affordable housing, which is necessary in our area,” Nowlin said. “With the strategies, information and resources provided to investors and developers, we can work together to build and lease these homes.”
The summit will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
At the summit, representatives from area organizations will have the chance to discuss topics from real estate to the management of rental properties. The event will also help those who attend identify resources and government programs for builders, lenders, investors and small business owners.
The keynote speaker at the event will be Dr. Lloyd Potter, the state of Texas demographer, who will talk about population growth in Central Texas and its effect on affordable housing.
Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development for the city, said the summit was previously held in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the city from hosting it again last year.
Moving forward, Glover said she hopes to see the summit held annually and help local organizations and businesses grow.
“Increasing affordable housing in the community will benefit Temple residents by allowing families to find homes within their budget and providing opportunities for individuals to start or grow their real estate business,” Glover said.
On Friday, Glover said the event was almost completely full and encouraged residents to register as soon as possible.
Those looking to attend the event can go to https://bit.ly/3IHg2s7.