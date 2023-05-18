Two new garages are in the final stages of construction in downtown Temple.
Now the city is thinking about security at the facilities set to open soon.
On Thursday, the Temple City Council approved a main purchase for security cameras needed for the city’s two parking garages located on First and Fourth streets.
Officials said that the security cameras, which are being purchased from Austin-based Convergint, are expected to total $276,961.55.
The new cameras, officials said, will hopefully help mitigate risks at the structures when they arise and discourage vandalism.
The two parking garages are expected to be completed in the coming months, with the Fourth Street garage to line up with the revitalization of the Hawn Hotel and house its resident’s vehicles.
“The First Street garage will contain approximately 241 parking spots and the Fourth Street garage will contain approximately 400 parking spots, 92 of which will be dedicated to the (Hawn) residents,” city spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said. “Those spots will be located on the top floor.”
Mayor pro tem choice
With the City Council now back up to a full five members after this month’s municipal election, members were able to make multiple awaited decisions Thursday.
The Council was joined by Mike Pilkington and Zoe Grant Thursday, with the body voting to appoint a new mayor pro tem and approve needed purchases.
Mayor Tim Davis said he was happy to have a full Council once more, with the body only having four members since the late Wendell Williams resigned in February.
“Congratulations to the new Council members, it is nice to say five votes to zero instead of four votes to zero, which is what we have been saying for a long time,” Davis said. “Thank you for being here and thank you for the time it took to run for and win an election.”
During the meeting, council members voted unanimously to appoint Jessica Walker as the city’s new Mayor pro tem, taking over from former Councilwoman Judy Morales who did not win reelection.
In Temple, the Mayor pro tem’s job is to take over the responsibilities of the mayor when he is not available.