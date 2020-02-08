Basin RV Park recently opened its 91-site, gated RV community.
The facility, 10502 FM 2410 in Belton, opened late last year on 10 acres about two miles from Interstate 14.
Basin RV Park accommodates 91 full hookup sites, offering 30- and 50-amp service. The park is gated and secure, and includes a lodge with a stone fireplace; a park store; eight private, self-enclosed Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms; laundry facilities; and a dog park.
“Years ago, I had a vision of creating a park that offered individuals a safe and comfortable environment while drawing visitors and residents together with a sense of community,” park co-owner Ken Emery said in a news release. “This vision of satisfying our customers and giving them a feeling of being welcomed has indeed come true.”
Emery said the park is fully staffed so guests have assistance on hand if needed. Booking is fully automated, making it simple for visitors to access availability and reservation confirmation while driving between destinations.
“The Basin is committed to raising the bar on accommodations serving travelers and mobile living in Central Texas,” Emery said.
Expansion plans call for more capacity at the park and enhanced amenities for guests.
“The vision is to take Basin RV Park and build additional upscale parks that will serve mobile travelers around Central Texas,” Emery said.
The RV park is about four miles from I-35, and a short drive from Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood, Temple and Salado. For more information, visit: https://basinrv-park.com/.