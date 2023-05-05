Voters across Central Texas will have the opportunity to influence various local races Saturday as multiple polling locations will open their doors on Election Day.
Races to be voted on include multiple city council and school board elections in Temple, Belton, and surrounding communities.
Those interested in casting their ballots for any of these races will need to head to the designated polling location for that entity, as there are no centralized polling sites.
Temple City Council
Three Temple City Council seats, all contested, will be determined Saturday in District 2, District 3 and District 4.
District 2’s contested race will see incumbent Mayor pro tem Judy Morales face off against challenger Zoe Grant, the president of the Temple NAACP.
Incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long is vying against South Temple resident Steven Patterson for the Precinct 3 seat.
The District 4 race is a special election, being held to replace former Councilman Wendell Williams who vacated his seat before recently passing away. Temple’s District 4 will have a contested race between former Councilman Mike Pilkington and resident Christine Rahm after Williams resigned in February.
During the seven days of early voting, 820 Temple residents cast ballots between the three races, with more expected on Election Day.
For the election, Temple will have three polling locations all open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Temple sites include Thornton Elementary, 2825 Cottonwood Lane; Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J; and Tarver Elementary, 7949 Stonehollow Drive.
Belton ISD school board
Another contested election this year will be for Belton Independent School District’s two at-large seats on its school board.
Incumbent Janet Leigh and political newcomers Rucker Preston, executive director of Temple-based Family Promise of East Bell County, and Jason Wolfe, a district booster and a mortgage banking sales manager, are the candidates.
Voters will decide on the two at-large seats, in which the top vote-getters will be elected.
The school district will have two polling locations on Election Day, each open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which include the T.B. Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, and Tarver Elementary, 7949 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.
Morgan’s Point Resort
Voters in Morgan’s Point Resort will have many options when it comes to who represents their community moving forward as they vote on their City Council.
This year incumbents Bruce Leonhardt, Robbie Johnson and Shawn Knuckles will face seven challengers for five at-large seats.
The challengers are former mayor Dwayne Gossett and residents Dorothy Allyn, James “Jimbo” Snyder, Pat Clune, Roxanne Stryker, Louis “Lou” Guillaud III and Stephen Bishop.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
Troy ISD, municipal elections
This year, both the city of Troy and Troy Independent School District will jointly hold their elections. Each of the two entities has one contested race each.
On the city side of the election, voters will need to fill two at-large City Council seats with incumbent Paul Ramirez facing challengers Amanda Camp and Crofton Sherrard.
In the Troy ISD race, voters will need to fill two school board seats this year, with only incumbent Carrie Trees having filed to run again. Challengers in the race include Jeffrey Ware, Jennifer York and Kirk Bailey.
Polls for both races will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Troy City Hall, 201 E. Main St.
Little River-Academy
In Little River-Academy, residents will have contested City Council and mayoral elections.
On the City Council for two at-large seats, current Mayor Drew Lanham and Councilman David H. Newsome will face challenger Elmer Don Williams.
For the mayoral election, Mayor pro tem Domingo Montalbo will face former Councilman Paul C. Williams for the position. Williams died at age 61 on April 4 but remains on the ballot.
On Election Day, voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Little River-Academy City Hall, 509 E. Main St.
Salado elections
Three at-large Board of Aldermen seats will also be up for grabs this year in Salado, with seven people having decided to run.
This year incumbent Mayor pro tem Rodney Bell and Alderman D. Jasen Graham will face challengers Bert Henry, Cody Coufal, Linda Reynolds, Lennox J. Alfred and Samuel Morris.
Salado ISD also will have a race for its three at-large school board seats with incumbent Savannah Hennig facing challengers Eric Malmin, Kim Redelsheimer and David Matthews.
Polls for both races will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Rogers
The city of Rogers will also have a contested election this year in order to fill two of its City Council seats including the one being vacated by Mayor pro tem Jeff Watson, who is running unopposed for mayor.
Incumbent City Council member Samantha Bell will face challengers Josh Norsworthy, Michael Lawson and Mallory Anthony.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2 W. Mesquite Ave. in Rogers.