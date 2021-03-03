A boil water notice issued Feb. 16 by the Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. on Wednesday lifted a boil notice for its customers.
The notice, issued because of an outage from the winter storm, affected customers who live in Lott, Travis, Rosebud, Briary and Baileyville areas.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 3-3-21,” the supplier said.
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.