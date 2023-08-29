Baylor Scott & White Health

Scott Snell, the chief operating officer of Temple Medical Center and Central Region Clinics, discusses how many patients Baylor Scott & White Health served in 2023 during a luncheon that the Temple Chamber of Commerce hosted on Tuesday. 

 Joel Valley/Telegram

Distinguished leaders within Baylor Scott & White Health shared how their Central Texas system has developed since the onset of COVID-19 during a Temple Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Council luncheon on Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

