Distinguished leaders within Baylor Scott & White Health shared how their Central Texas system has developed since the onset of COVID-19 during a Temple Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Council luncheon on Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
“Many of you, hopefully God willing, didn’t get to come inside the hospitals to maintain your health, but inside the hospital we had to make a lot of changes to be prepared here in Texas and here in our community,” said Shahin Motakef, the president of Baylor Scott and White Health-Central Texas.
He emphasized how a global pandemic was something that was new and unfamiliar for many health care providers, including them.
“We had to rebuild the hospital from the inside out to be prepared for the future,” Motakef, who will be retiring in three weeks, said. “But we have prepared ourselves the past four years for whatever the future may hold.”
Those preparations included expanding virtual care options.
“Before COVID, we did very little virtually. Since then, I believe (approximately) 12% of our patients are seen virtually through the iPhone in their pocket,” Motakef said. “This is a significant rapid advancement of health care being delivered virtually, so we’re very proud of that.”
Scott Snell, the chief operating officer of Baylor Scott & White’s Temple medical center and Central Region Clinics, pointed out, “We were able to open the Grobowsky Surgical Center (in Temple) which gave us 10 additional ORs. We are continuously opening those up to be able to add access and get folks in sooner.”
Although virtual visits are ever-increasing, Snell noted how they still serve a broad population through its hospitals in Temple and Waco and its clinics throughout the surrounding region.
In 2023, more than 9,000 Baylor Scott & White Health employees — including 1,222 physicians and advanced practice providers, 2,766 registered nurses and 499 medical residents and fellows — served patients in Central Texas.
“Why do we need so many people?” asked Snell, who will be the interim president of Baylor Scott & White Health when Motakef retires. “In the outpatient setting we have 2.2 million visits a year and in the hospital setting we have almost 34,000 admissions, 88,000 emergency room visits. There is just an incredible need that exists in our community. We are privileged and honored to be able to meet that need, but it does take a lot of resources.”
Snell said the need to continue to grow continues. “Advancements in technology requires things like bigger operating rooms for all of the equipment and the people in there.”
He highlighted how that demand is why they place an increased focus on educating the next generation of health care professionals through partnerships with several schools in the Central Texas region.
“It’s a big part of our mission,” Snell, who told attendees that the Baylor College of Medicine’s cardiovascular residency program ranks No. 4 in the nation, said. “We don’t want to just provide care here. We want to provide it at its highest level possible and the teamwork and the focus it takes to do that is not accidental.”
Dr. Christian Cable — who practices medical oncology, hematologic oncology and internal medicine, and serves as the associate dean of admissions and students with the Baylor College of Medicine in Temple — shares that passion for education.
“The way I see it, is that with medical students, with nursing and training, and with all the partners in Central Texas, we have an opportunity in Central Texas to give out education and training for all professions,” he said. “I think within the next 10 to 15 years, we could be known (nationally) as the people who have the honor and privilege of training the people who take care of our families.”