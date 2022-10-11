The land that once housed Temple ISD’s administration building will have a new purpose.
TISD officials on Tuesday night approved $275,000 for the construction of a girl’s soccer practice field that will be built on the site of the old administration building, built in 1975 and demolished in November 2020. The amount covers all the dirt work, irrigation and sod on the land at West Barton Avenue and North 23rd Street.
The $325,000 project is funded by 2022 bonds approved by voters earlier this year. Additional costs will include fencing and netting, but those prices haven’t been set yet, district officials said.
“The girls’ practice soccer field is part of the Gender Equity Plan that the athletic department presented to the school board in June of 2020. The purpose of this plan is to ensure that athletic facilities for boys and girls are comparable within TISD,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Repurposing the lot where the old administration building was located allows us to tie in the soccer practice field with other athletic facilities located on the east side of the campus. This not only serves a functional purpose but will also add to our master-planning efforts around securing and dressing up the backdoor of Temple High School, much like we have the front door on 31st Street.”
Work on the athletic field is expected to begin within the next couple of months so the field will be ready by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, district spokesman Jon Wallin said.
After the demolition of the nearly 7,500-square-foot administration building, officials said that the area was intended for athletic field purposes, part of the district’s master plan for Temple High School.
“Eventually, that area will be green space that can be used for athletic field purposes ... because the practice fields are on two sides of that building right now,” Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, previously told the Telegram.
The old administration building “outlived its usefulness” and was demolished for about $100,000, which included abatement of asbestos-containing products, Boyd said.
The current TISD new district headquarters opened at 401 Santa Fe Way in 2018. The administration building — vastly funded through the reinvestment zone — is about 49,000 square feet and part of Santa Fe Plaza, which includes offices for the Temple Chamber of Commerce and Temple Economic Development Corp.