The McLane family donated $1 million toward the construction of the Temple Community Clinic’s new facility at West Avenue J and South 31st Street — the site of an old Temple Fire & Rescue station that the city of Temple conveyed to the nonprofit organization.
“I’m excited for (the Temple Community Clinic) to get a good location on 31st Street, which is the busiest street in town,” Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. told the Telegram on Thursday. “It’s a gift from my wife Elizabeth, my son Drayton and then my younger son Denton, who lives in Alabama.”
McLane expects the facility to become a “central piece” of community health by relocating closer to downtown Temple and near other medical facilities.
“They wanted a more central location where it’s accessible by the bus system that’s there and where people can see it … because the majority of the people in the community don’t even know where it is now,” he said. “It’ll also be a more modern building that’s designed to administer health services by doctors and nurses who are mostly providing their services free of charge. It has filled a need for the 30 years they’ve been in business.”
Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic, was incredibly grateful for the McLane family’s contribution.
“We appreciate Drayton and his family; not just for all that they’re doing for the Temple Community Clinic but for all that they have done for everyone throughout the community,” she said. “They have impacted the lives of so many.”
The McLane family’s $1 million donation joins previous contributions that include $200,000 from the Carpenter Foundation, $200,000 from Sandra Horn and a collective $308,000 from the Caring Ball fundraiser last February.
The clinic, which is currently at 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, serves more than 1,269 patients annually, and offers cardiology, dental, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, mental health, optometry, podiatry and social work services.
Clients — who are individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and not eligible for government health programs — generated 10,767 encounters with staff in the past year.
More than $5 million in community impact was saved during that time with $1 million going toward a prescription assistance program and $3.1 million toward helping patients avoid emergency rooms and hospital admissions, according to Temple Community Clinic.
When the facility relocates, Temple Community Clinic is projected to have between 11,000 and 13,000 square feet of total space under its new roof.
“We’re more than doubling our facility size, but the new building will also encompass our education and social work portions … which are enhancements that we’ve made over the past couple years,” Woytek previously said. “That accessibility is what’s going to make a big difference. There’s so many patients who need our services that are obviously unaware that we’re here.”
Although KPA Engineers is still designing the interior of the building, Woytek said features will include seven exam rooms, two procedure rooms and 3,000 square feet dedicated to community health and wellness.
Dr. Andrejs Avots-Avotins, a physician at Baylor Scott and White and a Temple Community Clinic board member, said he is excited with these improvements on the way.
“We have so many people that are underserved or unserved and that don’t have easy access to health care,” Avots-Avotins said. “They found a medical home at the clinic where we can take care of not just their health care needs but provide them education and resources. It’s just been a blessing.”